Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Urges Followers to ‘Be Kind’ in Moving Analogy About a ‘Bad Driver’

By Quentin Blount
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2wQH_0bTHJuKv00

If you don’t already follow Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg on Twitter, you should. It is a surprising treasure full of inspirational quotes and positive messages.

Have you ever just needed a little boost to get your day started? A compliment or a message about life that will change how you approach the day? Well, the Blue Bloods star has you covered. He seemingly has never had a case of the Monday morning blues in his life. He uses his official social media accounts — particularly his Twitter account — to post all kinds of lovable content. Sometimes it’s about his adorable family, and other times it’s wholesome Blue Bloods or New Kids on the Block content. But either way, it’s always a piece of content that rings true to us all.

We have known and loved Donnie Wahlberg for a long time now. The actor has been starring in the police drama Blue Bloods since 2014, where he plays a seasoned detective in Danny Reagan. But on this Monday morning, he’s just your friend Donnie posting on Twitter about loving one another. Wahlberg tells his followers to always “be kind” while using an analogy about a bad driver.

“Sometimes we assume someone’s a bad driver,” Wahlberg begins his post. “When they’re actually an exceptional driver of a damaged vehicle with bad steering or worn-out brakes, or a busted transmission.”

“Same with life,” he continued. “Be kind. #MondayMindfulness #MindfulMonday #MondayMorning #spreadloveandlovewillspread.”

Fans Respond To Positive Message From ‘Blue Bloods’ Star

It definitely seems like Donnie Wahlberg’s positive attitude rubs off on people. At least it does for some of his followers on social media. The infectious outlook from the Blue Bloods star had his fans in awe once again on Monday.

“It’s true, you never know what the person in front of you is going through,” one person said. “They might have just left the hospital after losing a loved one. Or just got laid off. Everyone carries a burden. Kindness and love are two things that are equally nice to give AND receive. Be kind!”

At least we are not the only ones who think that Wahlberg has a way of always putting things into perspective. Another follower thanked the Blue Bloods actor for helping them to realize his important message of being kind.

“Oh, Donnie. Thank you,” the follower replied. “I try to be kind to everyone, it’s difficult, but your reminders help me realize everyone may not be in the same situation in life as I am.”

That’s a good point — it’s not always easy to be nice. Sometimes we react in the moment and say things we don’t mean to. But with a leader and role model like Donnie Wahlberg in our ears, maybe — just maybe — we will all think the next time before we speak or act.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

173K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#The Blue Bloods#To Be Kind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Detailed Chris Meloni’s ‘Sad’ Departure from Show

When “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay saw Christopher Meloni leave after 12 seasons, it broke up one of TV’s enduring teams. Hargitay, who has played Olivia Benson for 22 seasons on the NBC crime show, remembered seeing Meloni, who played Elliot Stabler, leave. When talking about it, Hargitay mentions other stars that have arrived and left the show in recent years.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Goes Deep on Struggles with Success, Fame: ‘We’ve Been Through It’

Joanna Gaines, who co-hosted the show Fixer Upper with her husband Chip, continues to be an icon for home-design junkies. And beyond that, she always emulated poise and grace on her hit HGTV series—which made us love her even more. But according to a personal essay she wrote for the upcoming issue of Magnolia Journal, fame wasn’t always easy on her family.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Are Mark And Donnie Wahlberg Close?

There are plenty of famous brother duos in Hollywood, including some OG's like the Baldwin brothers and Beau Bridges and Jeff Bridges. There are also some new-school bros, like the Jonas brothers and Liam and Chris Hemsworth. But who could forget Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg? They're undoubtedly two of the most well-known names in Hollywood, and like many of the other names we listed, Mark and Donnie were born to perform.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Makes One Fellow Co-Star Get Emotional

Tom Selleck has put his heart and soul into making “Blue Bloods” a popular show. One of his co-stars, though, is especially moved by Selleck. Outsiders will understand that, for co-star Marisa Ramirez, this is about family. See, Ramirez, who plays Detective Maria Baez on “Blue Bloods,” finally found herself part of the famed dinner scenes. These are moments in the CBS police drama where Reagan family members gather to support one another or share advice.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray’s Explanation for Why Eddie and Jamie’s Relationship is ‘a Lot Harder’ Than People Think

Even on TV shows, relationships between two people take work. Don’t think so? Take a look at what “Blue Bloods” star Vanessa Ray said. Ray, who plays Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan, is married on the CBS police drama to Sergeant Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes. She talked about their relationship in a 2018 interview with Long Island Weekly.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan’s Explanation on Why Show Tries to Be as ‘Credible as Possible’

As the character Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan in “Blue Bloods,” actress Bridget Moynahan has spent her fair share of time in the courtroom. And, because Moynahan is an actress – not an attorney – in real life, she and the show take steps to make sure what happens with her character’s work as an assistant district attorney in New York City is authentic as it can be.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Wishes His Father-in-Law Happy Birthday With Sweet Nickname

On Sunday (August 1st) Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg took to his Twitter account to wish his father-in-law happy birthday with a super sweet nickname. “Happy Birthday to my Father-In-Law — @ChicagoMacky! Love you Macaroni!” The Blue Bloods castmate states. The tweet also includes an adorable picture of Wahlberg with his father-in-law in a golf cart.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan Snap Photo from Season 12 Filming at Reagan Home

“Blue Bloods” is back at work filming episodes for its upcoming season on CBS and, Outsiders, we get to see a little bit from the set. Actually, it’s a snap of stars Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan, and Bridget Moynahan, who plays Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan, at the Reagan home. You know, the Reagan home where those family dinner scenes take place?
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Gushes About Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Unbelievable Heart’ in Beautiful Birthday Message

It would seem as though all of us Blue Bloods fans share something in common with actress Sami Gayle. And that is we all have strong feels about Donnie Wahlberg. There’s no question that Samie Gayle is known and loved by Blue Bloods fans. The talented actress has been starring in the popular police drama since 2010 as Nicky Reagan-Boyle. She is the daughter of Bridget Moynahan’s character on the show, Erin Reagan. That also makes her the daughter of Tom Selleck’s fan-favorite character, NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan. Incredibly, Gayle first made her appearance on Blue Bloods when she was only 14 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy