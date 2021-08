EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 28-year-old Las Cruces man is accused of fatally shooting a 33-year-old man near the intersection of Picacho Avenue and Valley Drive in Las Cruces. Doroteo N. “Dayle” Vasquez, is charged with an open count of murder and a fourth-degree felony count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle in the shooting, which happened before 5 p.m. Saturday near a home at the 1200 block of Brownlee Avenue.