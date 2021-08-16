Cancel
Why Kim Kardashian thinks Tristan Thompson is a ‘prophet’

By Rebecah Jacobs
Despite the constant ups and downs in his relationship with Khloé Kardashian , her sister, Kim Kardashian, is always here to support her brother-in-law, Tristan Thompson .

About a week after news broke that the NBA player was traded to the Sacramento Kings from the Boston Celtics, Tristan shared a message about embracing “change” in a new Instagram post. Amid such a big shift--and a move closer to Khloé and their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson --one of his supporters in the comments section included none other than the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.


“Some people will judge you for changing. Some people will celebrate you for growing,” he wrote under a photo of himself on Saturday, August 14. “Choose your circle wisely.” In the photo, Tristan was wearing an all-black ensemble paired with sunglasses and a pair of Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 “Lemonade” sneakers.


To offer support for the father of her niece, Kim not only “liked” the photo, she also hyped up Tristan’s caption by calling him a “Jamaican Canadian prophet” in the comments.

This comment from Kim proves just how strong their family is, showing one another support regardless of their relationship status. The KKW Beauty founder’s comment comes just a few months after her sister Khloé and the baller split after rekindling their romance last fall.

“They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks,” an insider revealed to E! News in June. “But Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired.”

Still, just as Kim’s comment suggests, Khloé and Tristan remain united as they co-parent their daughter, True.

“Khloe has completely compartmentalized their relationship and is in a much better place now in regards to the breakup,” another insider previously shared. “ Khloe is not going to shut him out of anything and wants him to be around for the sake of True.

When it comes to family support of their siblings’ significant others, Kim has never shied away from voicing her opinion, saying the kids should come first.

“Tristan is True’s dad,” she explained to her friends during a 2020 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians . “So regardless of whatever, he’s connected for life, we can’t change that.”

