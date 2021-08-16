Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Man facing several charges after police say he stole Atlanta police cruiser

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a man stole a police car from an on-duty officer Sunday evening and drove it through Midtown.

Police said Jason Lee Warrington, 45, stole the cruiser around 5:35 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Mercedes Benz Stadium.

It’s unclear how Warrington managed to steal the car.

Officers communicated with each other to be on the lookout for the car, which was spotted near Piedmont Park at one point with its blue lights still flashing.

A few minutes later, an officer spotted the stolen police car stopped in traffic at the intersection of Northside Drive and 17th Street. Warrington tried to get out of the car and walk away, but he was arrested.

Warrington has been charged with auto theft, hit & run, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, driving with a suspended license, illegal use of blue lights, interfering with government property and running a red light.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

