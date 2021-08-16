Cancel
Forrest City, AR

Back to School

Forest City Times-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStewart Elementary School Principal Rafael Smith, above, opens the door for one of the many students returning to classes this morning in the Forrest City School District. Smith greeted many children and their parents as they were dropped off to begin the new school year. At right, second grader Brayden Gracey grins under his face mask as he heads to class this morning in the Palestine-Wheatley School District. Both the Forrest City and Palestine-Wheatley school boards voted last week to require students and staff to wear masks again this year because of the Covid pandemic......read more in our e-edition!

