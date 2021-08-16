Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Share your back to school photos here

By KSNB Local4
KSNB Local4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Student are heading back to the classrooms; from kindergarteners to high-schoolers. Send your school-day photos, or school-day-prep photos, to the Local4 Back-To-School Photo Album.

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Photo Album#Lincoln#Ksnb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Nebraska StateKSNB Local4

Peace Lutheran Preschool hosts Safety Sunday for first time

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Before kids get back in the swing of things at school, Peace Lutheran Church hosted its first-ever Safety Sunday at the church preschool in Grand Island. They had Southern Public Power, Nebraska State Patrol and the Grand Island Fire Department there to teach kids all...
Fredericksburg, OHDaily Record

Back to school: Southeast Local shares plan and updates

Schools: Mount Eaton Elementary School, Holmesville Elementary School, Fredericksburg Elementary School, Apple Creek Elementary School, John R. Lea Middle School, Waynedale High School. Superintendent: James Ritchie. District office: 9048 Dover Road, Apple Creek 44606. Office number: 330-698-3001. Start date: Wednesday, Aug. 17, staggered start for Kindergarten and Career Center students.
Tennessee Stateinsideedition.com

Tennessee Teen Kicked Off High School Cheer Squad Over TikTok Dance Video Is Invited Back to Team After Review

A 15-year-old girl was kicked off her high schoolcheerleading squad after her TikTok dance videos were deemed inappropriate by school officials. It all started when Te'shauria Akinleye said her cheer coach messaged her, “Can you please remove the video you posted? It is not an appropriate representation of a Hardin Valley Academy Cheerleader.”
Hastings, NEKSNB Local4

Downtown Hastings shop holds t-shirt fundraiser for Hastings Little League team

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Little Leagues were set to start up in the Little League Baseball World Series Thursday. On long trips food, gas, hotels and other necessities can add up, but Downtown Hastings’ ‘Small Town Famous’ owner, Matt Cranson and his wife, found a stylish way to help out with the expenses. The local shop that sells goods like candy, coffee, decorations and apparel made t-shirts to help support the team.
Kidswearegreenbay.com

HealthWatch: Back to School – Packing Brainfood for Your Kids

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Studies show good nutrition has a positive effect on kids’ behavior, academics, and sports performance. And what they eat during the day could impact how well they perform in class. Pencils, pens, paper, folders, backpacks … your kids are all set and ready to go back...
Grand Island, NEKSNB Local4

Mask mandate begins Wednesday at GICC

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic students have only been in school for about a week now, and the school is already making changes to its COVID-19 policies. GICC Principal Jordan Engle sent out a letter to families notifying them that the school will require students to...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Share your photos and videos from Lincoln's biggest-ever concert

We want to see your photos and videos from the Garth Brooks concert. Please upload your original video here and upload photos here. If you're on mobile, just snap this QR code to submit video. The crowds of people in restaurants and businesses in the Haymarket, the busy streets and...
EducationKSNB Local4

UNK prepares to return to school with new COVID-19 precautions

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Last year UNK required everyone to wear a mask when indoors on campus until spring semester when they relaxed precautions. Now this year with a case count much lower than last and with the vaccine out, the precautions are much more lax for both students and faculty. Both masks and vaccines are highly encouraged...But not required.
Public HealthKSNB Local4

YWCA Zone Program Returning to Hastings

Doctors predict new COVID-19 surge as kids return to school. A recurring recording of Local4 News at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. A recurring recording of Local4 News at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Adams Central Public Schools superintendent talks back to school week. Updated: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT. Superintendent Shawn...
Utica, NEKSNB Local4

$200,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Utica

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Someone who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Wednesday, August 18 drawing is holding a ticket worth $200,000. The Nebraska Lottery says one ticket sold for Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $200,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Pac N Save, 620 D St, in Utica. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 04, 11, 16, 26, 38. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Lincoln, NEKSNB Local4

UNL requiring masks in some settings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a letter to students Wednesday, the University of Nebraska Lincoln said students may be required to wear masks in some instances. The letter signed by Chancellor Ronnie Green said face coverings “may be required in classes or academic activities where it is necessary for students to work in close proximity to each other for extended period of time.”
Kearney, NEKSNB Local4

Free physicals for Special Olympics athletes

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Students and faculty from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing Kearney Division and UNMC College of Allied Health Professions in Kearney are offering free sports screenings for current and new athletes who plan to compete in the Special Olympics. The event, called West...
Omaha, NEKSNB Local4

Omaha zoo unveils renovated gorilla exhibit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed its guests back to the newly renovated gorilla exhibit on Friday. Dennis Pate, the zoo’s president and CEO, talked about the upgrades. Christine DuPre, supervisor of Great Apes & Pinnipeds, was also on hand to explain how the renovations are benefiting the animals there.
Hastings, NEKSNB Local4

Kool-Aid Days returns to Hastings Museum

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days was going on in various locations around Hastings Aug. 20-22. One of the places, being the Hastings Museum. Throughout the weekend, the museum had a number of exciting attractions for all ages to join in on — some festivities even outside. There was a stand set up offering free Kool-Aid in several different flavors.
Hastings, NEKSNB Local4

CCC volunteers ‘spruce up’ Good Samaritan Village

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The weather certainly cooperated Wednesday afternoon for Central Community College faculty, students and staff who gave a helping hand to the Good Samaritan Village in Hastings. Forty-five total volunteers did anything from pulling weeds to re-mulching some areas of the village, and for those at CCC,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy