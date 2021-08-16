Cancel
Canton, NY

Judith Christine Lumbard, 72, formerly of Canton

Cover picture for the articleBEL AIR, Maryland (WWNY) - Judith Christine Lumbard, 72, formerly of Hillside Road, Canton, died Friday, August 13, 2021 at Brightview Assisted Living in Bel Air, Maryland. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 10 am to 12 Noon at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. Her funeral will begin at 12:15 PM at the funeral home with Alex Lumbard officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton.

