BEATRICE, Neb. - Coming out strong to earn a three-set sweep of Hesston College in their season opening match, the Cloud County Community College volleyball team would see North Platte Community College hand the T-Birds a five-set loss to finish the day by splitting a pair of matches at the RKP Invitational held inside the Truman Center on the campus of Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Neb., on Friday.