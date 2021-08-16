Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York City Expands Mobile Vaccination Push At Restaurants

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the city's indoor vaccine mandate officially taking off Tuesday, only people who show proof of vaccination can go inside certain places, like gyms and restaurants. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Mobile#Vaccinations#Gyms#Food Drink#Cbs2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

New York City Vaccine Mandate for Indoor Entertainment Venues to Launch on Tuesday

People attending indoor live events and performances across New York City will be expected to show proof of COVID vaccination along with a photo ID starting Aug. 17, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday. De Blasio, during a morning press conference, announced he will sign an executive order and the city will begin educating New Yorkers on how the “Key to NYC” vaccine mandate will work from its official launch a day later, on Aug. 17. That rollout will come ahead of inspections and enforcement at indoor city venues starting on Sept. 13. To show proof of vaccination, New Yorkers will...
Public HealthNewsChannel 36

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo updated the public on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 yesterday. The total percentage of those who tested positive in the state of New York is 3.03%, with Gov. Cuomo saying 95% of the recent positives sequenced between August 1 and August 14, 2021 are linked to the Delta variant.
New York City, NYFlorida Star

Indoor Vaccine Mandate In New York City Raises Concerns For Patrons, Workers

NEW YORK — As the Big Apple gets ready to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, gyms and performance venues, many New York City residents are already feeling the bite. Veronica Kwabla, who lives in Brooklyn, said she postponed dining out with friends last weekend, even though they are all vaccinated. “We didn’t think it would be good to dine […]
New York City, NYthecentersquare.com

New Jersey Congressmen push legislation to bar New York City congestion taxes

(The Center Square) – Proposed federal legislation would bar congestion taxes on New Jersey residents driving into Manhattan’s “Central Business District” south of 60th Street. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) wants to use the proceeds of the congestion taxes to help fund its capital projects. But U.S. Reps. Josh Gottheimer,...
New York City, NYselector.news

New York City to Enact COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Indoor Gatherings

New York City will be the first U.S. city to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor activities, including nightclubs. “If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated,” NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in a Tuesday press briefing. “The only way to patronize these establishments is if you are vaccinated, at least one dose.”
California Stateorganiclifestylemagazine.com

New York City and California Announce Vaccine mandates For State Workers

Both California and New York City will require state workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. In New York, by mid-September, all city workers must be vaccinated or face weekly testing for Covid-19. Around 340,000 municipal workers are expected to be affected by this bill, including firefighters, NYPD, and teachers. For...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Issues New Mask Mandates For Unvaccinated NYPD Officers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Unvaccinated NYPD officers could be disciplined if they’re caught without a mask indoors. Mayor Bill de Blasio has issued new guidelines requiring officers to show proof of vaccination or keep face coverings on when inside buildings. All officers must keep masks on when interacting with the public. There’s no word on what the punishment would be.
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Leaders Continue To Push For Vaccinations Amid Delta Surge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While COVID-19 numbers are changing in Allegheny County, the message from leaders remains the same: they want people to get vaccinated. Last week, about 5,000 people got vaccinated in the county. Bogen says there is no data on overall breakthrough cases for everyone in the county, however, she says a small amount of data from the company that does community testing for the county shows about 30% of cases in the past 14 days were among people who are fully vaccinated. Health Director Dr. Bogen pointed to a CDC report from New York state to argue their effectiveness. She...
New York City, NYObserver-Dispatch

New York celebrated a return to normalcy. Now COVID is back in a big way.

ALBANY – With nine hours notice, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told the state he was going to light up the sky. It was about 12:30 p.m. on June 15, and the state had just crossed a crucial milestone: 70% of adults had been vaccinated against COVID-19. It triggered Cuomo's decision to rescind the state's mask mandate and social distancing rules for vaccinated individuals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy