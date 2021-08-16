LLF discusses Explorer Program

During the Aug. 10 Little Lake Fire Protection District (LLF) Board Meeting; the Board of Directors, Fire Chief Chris Wilkes and members of the public discussed initiating an Explorer Program, which is sponsored by Boy Scouts of America. Board Member Skip Lucier said, “I think it’s a great program.” It was suggested that LLF district pick up the associated costs with running the program, which equates to $43 per explorer per year. There will be a resolution for the Board to vote on at the next meeting regarding support of the Explorer Program.