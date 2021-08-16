Cancel
Huntsville, AL

VBC returns to full capacity ahead of 2021-22 Huntsville Havoc season

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Von Braun Center will be at full fan capacity for the upcoming 2021-22 Huntsville Havoc season. “The fans play a huge part on the on-ice team. If the VBC is rocking and loud, it makes the players feel like they have an extra player out there with them,” said Head Coach Glen Detulleo. “I’ve known nothing but loud and energetic crowds here, and to see it taken away last season was heartbreaking.”

