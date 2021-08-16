Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Dramatic Head Tattoo After Shaving off His Hair

It was only May of 2021 when Kourtney Kardashian professed her love to boyfriend Travis Barker by tattooing the words, "I Love You," onto his arm. Recently, Barker seems to have returned the romantic gesture by giving Kardashian a haircut (or two). On August 4, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram sitting on a bathroom floor with a haircut that falls a few inches below her shoulders, followed by a photo of her hair on the ground. A little over a week later, on Saturday, August 14, Kardashian shared a slideshow of four mirror selfies with a completely new hairstyle: a short bob.