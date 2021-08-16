Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Dramatic Head Tattoo After Shaving off His Hair
Machine Gun Kelly shaved his head for a dramatic new look as he prepared to film a new music video, and while that's eye-catching enough, his new head tattoo is garnering even more attention. The singer took a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation he was having with Cole Bennett, who directed the new video for "Papercuts," letting his fans in on a little sneak peek of what to look forward to. However, his head tattoo is raising some eyebrows.popculture.com
Comments / 0