Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Dramatic Head Tattoo After Shaving off His Hair

By Victoria Moghaddami
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly shaved his head for a dramatic new look as he prepared to film a new music video, and while that's eye-catching enough, his new head tattoo is garnering even more attention. The singer took a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation he was having with Cole Bennett, who directed the new video for "Papercuts," letting his fans in on a little sneak peek of what to look forward to. However, his head tattoo is raising some eyebrows.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Cole Bennett
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Music Video#Body Hair#Shaving#Facetime
Related
CelebritiesPeople

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker Show Off Matching Tattoos in New Album Announcement

Machine Gun Kelly posted a video on Instagram Monday announcing his sixth album, Born with Horns, by showing off a new matching tattoo with Travis Barker. " 'born with horns' the album. We're back for round two…." Kelly, 31, captioned the post. He and Barker, 45, previously worked together on his pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall. The Blink-182 drummer will serve as executive producer on the upcoming Born with Horns.
CelebritiesAllure

Kourtney Kardashian's Short Bob Haircut Was Two Weeks in the Making

It was only May of 2021 when Kourtney Kardashian professed her love to boyfriend Travis Barker by tattooing the words, "I Love You," onto his arm. Recently, Barker seems to have returned the romantic gesture by giving Kardashian a haircut (or two). On August 4, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram sitting on a bathroom floor with a haircut that falls a few inches below her shoulders, followed by a photo of her hair on the ground. A little over a week later, on Saturday, August 14, Kardashian shared a slideshow of four mirror selfies with a completely new hairstyle: a short bob.
MusicNME

Machine Gun Kelly responds to critics of his genre-switching

Machine Gun Kelly has responded to critics of his genre-switching. The musician reacted following the release of his new rock single, ‘Parachutes’, which saw some criticising him for once again switching genres, this time back to rock. In a message posted on both Instagram Stories and TikTok, Machine Gun Kelly...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian Continues PDA Tour With Steamy Travis Barker Pic

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't keep their hands to themselves! The PDA-happy couple continued their Instagram lovefest in Mexico on Wednesday when the 42-year-old mother of three posted a shot of herself sitting on her 45-year-old drummer boyfriend's lap. In the pic, Kourt is rocking a black-and-white striped cutout...
MusicBillboard

Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Criticism About His Changing Sound: 'STFU'

Machine Gun Kelly has one message for people confused about the ever-changing direction of his sound -- he doesn't want to hear it. Fresh off the release of his latest single "Papercuts," MGK -- born Colson Baker -- doesn't care about genre, and he doesn't think you should either. The "My Ex's Best Friend" artist has been teetering back and forth between rap, punk and rock styles as of late, leaving some critics wondering which genre he's committing to.
Celebritiesrock947.com

Machine Gun Kelly drops new single, “Papercuts”

The first taste of Machine Gun Kelly‘s new album Born with Horns is here. The rocker dropped his new single “Papercuts” overnight. Simultaneous with the song’s release was the Cole Bennett-directed video, which starts off with MGK cruising down the road on a motorcycle with oversized horns protruding from the sides.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Megan Fox's Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's Hair Causes Controversy, Expert Speaks

Machine Gun Kelly made headlines when it appeared he shaved his head bald earlier this week -- and now, experts are talking about the self-proclaimed Blonde Don's mop. The 31-year-old rapper, who is currently dating bombshell Megan Fox, is known for rocking his long blonde hair. He often plays around with color turning his bleached locks to shades of pink and green, but he always goes back to platinum.
Celebritiesrock947.com

Machine Gun Kelly, Lorde performing at MTV VMAs

Machine Gun Kelly and Lorde are set to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The “Bloody Valentine” rocker will play his new single “Papercuts,” while the “Royals” artist will be delivering an “explosive world premiere” off her new album Solar Power. Both MGK and Lorde are nominated for...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Celebritiestoofab.com

Lala Kent Says Scheana Shay 'Stole' Kim Kardashian's 'Whole Face'

The reality star also joked that she "stole" Kim's Jean Paul Gaultier gown. Lala Kent flexed her sense of humor by pretending to drag herself and friend Scheana Shay in an Instagram post referencing Kim Kardashian. Late Tuesday night, the reality star shared a picture of herself wearing the same...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian Says She Feels "Kinda Cute" With Her Natural Hair Texture

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her natural beauty. Specifically, that embrace is taking the form of a rare look at her natural hair texture, which appears to be a type 3a or 3b (aka definitively curly) based on the pictures and videos she shared on Instagram. You know it's a rare look because if you're trying to picture Khloé in your head right now, you're almost def picturing her face framed by a perfectly straight and shiny blowout.
Public HealthPopculture

'The Dark Knight' Actor Reveals His Son Died of COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest child after the 38-year-old son of The Dark Knight actor passed away "a few months ago" due to COVID-19. White opened up about the tragedy in an Aug. 1 interview with VladTV, saying he was devastated to lose his first child, whom he had welcomed when he himself was just 15 years old. Watch the full interview with the actor below.

