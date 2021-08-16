Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Want to help name an octopus? Now is your chance

Tacoma News Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium is asking for people to vote on a name for the new female giant Pacific octopus inside the Pacific Seas Aquarium. Vote online at the zoo's website. Voting ends Aug. 23.

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific#Giant Pacific Octopus#Seas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Tacoma, WAColumbian

Tacoma zoo’s new octopus needs name

Tacoma — The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma has a new resident: a 32-pound female giant Pacific octopus. For the next few days, the Pacific Seas Aquarium is holding a poll asking people to vote on her name. The six options are:. Gertie: Chosen for the collapsed Tacoma...
Le Claire, IAourquadcities.com

Now’s your chance to ‘bark for a dog park’ in LeClaire

PetSafe® brand has announced LeClaire is among 30 finalists for its Bark for Your Park grant contest for a new dog park. Celebrating 10 years in 2021, PetSafe® will award prizes totaling $150,000 to 10 communities, a news release says. Since introducing the program in 2011, PetSafe® has donated more...
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
SciencePosted by
WDBO

Severed human feet are washing up on North American beaches

At least 21 severed feet have washed up on beaches in the United States and Canada since 2007. Dr. Karan Raj, who says the detached feet -- most of which were still encased by shoes -- aren’t as big a mystery as one might think. “When a human corpse falls...
Waldo, WIPosted by
Upworthy

Pizza guy whose quick thinking saved a woman's life gets the reward of a lifetime

Joey Grundl, a pizza delivery driver for a Domino's Pizza in Waldo, Wisconsin, is being hailed as a hero for noticing a kidnapped woman's subtle cry for help. The delivery man was sent to a woman's house to deliver a pie when her ex-boyfriend, Dean Hoffman, opened the door. Grundl looked over his shoulder and saw a middle-aged woman with a black eye standing behind Hoffman. She appeared to be mouthing the words: "Call the police."
Petspawtracks.com

How long can you leave a cat alone? Not as long as you think

Your cat might appear fiercely independent, but if you need to be away from home for a while, that doesn’t necessarily mean that your cat can spend long periods alone. Cats can spend hours alone quite happily, but extending that time by days can be stressful and upsetting for your cat, even if he seems to do just fine without you around. If you’re planning a vacation, a work trip, or any other occasion that will keep you out of the home, then it’s also important to plan for your cat’s care and companionship. This can help keep your cat both safe and happy, and it will give you better peace of mind during your time away.
EnvironmentPosted by
Red Tricycle

10 Ways Your Family Can Help the Ocean Right Now!

Our family just returned from our annual week at the Jersey Shore. Nothing recharges us like a day on the beach, listening to the rhythmic sound of the waves, breathing the salty air, and soaking up Vitamin D. However, it’s hard to ignore the shocking headlines about our fragile oceans that are increasingly in peril. So, what can our family do to help the oceans right now?
Animalsseattleschild.com

Help name the new giant female octopus

Name the octopus! Aquarists at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium have selected six names (yes, six) that might be suitable for their new eight-legged resident. Voting is on until the end of the day on Aug. 23. “She’s a very cautious octopus but she’s curious and brave, too,” says...

Comments / 0

Community Policy