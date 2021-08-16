Advertising Is Walking a Fine Line With Accelerating DEI
With all the continued talk by the advertising industry of its intention to become more inclusive over recent years, it would appear to be in danger of actually going backward in many respects instead. That was made all the more disturbing by the poignant recollections and points shared by advertising strategist Zoe Scaman, in her brave and shocking “Mad Men, Furious Women” blog. Of the various stories and statements contained within the piece, one stood out to me: “For an industry crying out for talent, we excel at killing it.”www.adweek.com
