How Wendy Osefo's RHOP Castmates Really Feel About Her New Look
Wendy Osefo's "Real Housewives of Potomac" castmates can't stop speculating about her Season 6 makeover. After starting out in Season 5 of the Bravo series with a reputation as a more demure cast member, the political analyst and Johns Hopkins University professor (with four degrees including a Ph.D.) reinvented herself this current season as "Zen Wen." What's the difference? "Zen Wen" is decidedly flashier than "Wendy," with the TV personality enthusing on Twitter about her new "sparkle," AKA her surgically enhanced breasts, "Happy" and "Ness." Furthermore, when Season 6 newcomer Mia Thornton entered, Wendy didn't waste time engaging Mia in her first show feud — at her own plastic surgery "reveal party" no less, per Entertainment Tonight.www.nickiswift.com
