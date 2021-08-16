Cancel
Shang-Chi star Simu Liu reveals what he was paid for viral stock photos

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has shared some new details about his prior work as a model for stock photographs.

On the day of the premiere for the latest Marvel blockbuster, Liu took part in a Q&A, with many fans asking him for spoilers and hints about the post-credit sequence.

But one fan asked him about his past as a model for stock photos, which first went viral last year.

Liu said of the photos: “Got paid 120 bucks and signed away all my rights to them because I was in credit card debt. Now they are everywhere.”

The photos Liu appears in are tagged “cheerful East Asian coworker”.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel’s first film with an Asian lead character and takes place following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

As well as Liu, the film also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Hong Kong acting legend, Tony Leung. Tim Roth will also reappear in the MCU for the first time since The Incredible Hulk, as the Abomination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26p8Ax_0bTHH6nc00
(Marvel Studios)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to be released on 3 September after previously being scheduled for February.

