We got rid of smallpox and polio. We can do the same with COVID-19 — by getting vaccinated | Opinion

By Romeo A. Majano, M.D. and Wayne Brackin
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are over 40, we likely have something in common, namely a small, faded scar on our upper arm, a relic of the war on smallpox. Our children haven’t had to face this menace because we grew up in a society that trusted science and our leaders to guide us toward the elimination of crippling diseases. Yes, there were lamentable exceptions such as the Tuskegee Experiment. And yet, many other childhood diseases including measles, diphtheria and rubella have been eradicated. Once common, polio’s twisted limbs are part of the past, not our future.

Related
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Who can make you get a COVID vaccine?

Millions of Americans have chosen not to get a coronavirus vaccine. But with the shots readily available and virus cases ticking back up in parts of the country, a growing number of employers, universities and businesses are now issuing some form of a vaccine requirement. Under many of these orders,...
Public HealthHarvard Health

What will it be like when COVID-19 becomes endemic?

Immunity conferred from natural infection and vaccines, patterns of social contact, and virus transmissibility will all play a role in what COVID-19 will look like as it continues to circulate in the months and years ahead, says Yonatan Grad, Melvin J. and Geraldine L. Glimcher Associate Professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases.
PharmaceuticalsBoston Globe

Most unvaccinated Americans believe coronavirus vaccine a greater health risk than the disease, poll finds

More unvaccinated adults in the United States view the coronavirus vaccine as a greater risk to their health than the disease caused by the virus itself, a poll found. The Kaiser Family Foundation released a survey Wednesday that found there was a big split between unvaccinated and vaccinated adults in what they perceived as the bigger threat during the pandemic.
KidsPosted by
TIME

Kids Can't Get COVID-19 Vaccines Yet. But We Do Have Ways to Protect Them

The COVID-19 pandemic is now defined by its impact on two groups of people: the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. Lest we forget, all children under 12 years of age fall into the latter category. As pediatric pulmonologists, we care for children with chronic respiratory conditions whose lives are threatened by COVID-19, as well as previously healthy children who have suffered from COVID-19 infections.
Public HealthWCPO

How can we convince COVID-19 vaccine skeptics to get the shot?

Millions of Americans say they won’t get their COVID-19 shot despite rising case numbers and pleas from loved ones, health care workers and politicians. How can they be convinced?. We asked psychologist Dr. Stuart Bassman, who said personal relationships with strong foundations of trust and compassion are the best bet...
Public HealthParkersburg News & Sentinel

Vaccinations: Get your shots so we can end this pandemic

Perhaps you or someone you know is of the attitude that you won’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 unless remaining unvaccinated prevents you from being allowed to partake in certain activities. “I won’t do it unless they tell me I have to for travel,” or “I’m not getting a shot unless they tell me I can’t go to the gym without it,” might be just a couple of examples.
Pharmaceuticalsdaytonatimes.com

Prominent physicians promote ‘We Can Do This’ vaccine push

According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine Monitor report, COVID-19 vaccine uptake among Black/African American populations continues to lag in at least 40 states. Officials said the need to address this trend remains crucial because of the recent rapid rise in COVID-19 infections and deaths, a sharp decline in vaccinations, the emergence of the more contagious Delta variant, and the misinformation and myths that persist about the virus.
PharmaceuticalsThe Independent

What are vaccine booster jabs and do we need them for Covid-19?

Covid booster jabs have been cropping up in news more and more. But what exactly is a booster jab, and why might we need them?. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has just confirmed plans are under way to offer Covid boosters in the UK. Although nothing seems concrete just yet, it’s indicated boosters could be rolled out along with the annual flu jab drive, prioritising over-50s and those who received their initial Covid vaccines earliest.
Public Healthmountaintimes.info

Stopping Covid-19: We can, if we have the will

Editor’s note: This commentary is written in collaboration with The Boston Globe, which has provided news reports, charts and graphics on the Covid-19 virus to participating papers throughout New England. Their initiative seeks to more fully educate the public about the virus and the benefits of getting vaccinated. Each participating paper was asked to write a local commentary to add to the Globe’s collective reporting.
Public HealthDurango Herald

EXPLAINER: What do we know about booster shots for COVID-19?

U.S. health officials plan to offer COVID-19 booster shots to vaccinated Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines' effectiveness is declining. A look at what we know about boosters and how they could help fight the coronavirus pandemic:. WHY MIGHT WE...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Big Warning For Us All

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. If you are not vaccinated, you are in danger. If you are vaccinated, there are risks also. And if we don't stop the virus from spreading, more mutations may develop—and they may be even worse than Delta. Fauci spoke with Katie Couric, and gave 10 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. some of them new. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

