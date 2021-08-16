We got rid of smallpox and polio. We can do the same with COVID-19 — by getting vaccinated | Opinion
If you are over 40, we likely have something in common, namely a small, faded scar on our upper arm, a relic of the war on smallpox. Our children haven’t had to face this menace because we grew up in a society that trusted science and our leaders to guide us toward the elimination of crippling diseases. Yes, there were lamentable exceptions such as the Tuskegee Experiment. And yet, many other childhood diseases including measles, diphtheria and rubella have been eradicated. Once common, polio’s twisted limbs are part of the past, not our future.www.miamiherald.com
