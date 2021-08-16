Brian Michael Bendis moves Jinxworld to Dark Horse, ending DC exclusive
Writer Brian Michael Bendis is moving his creator-owned Jinxworld comic book imprint from its current home at DC to Dark Horse Comics. Bendis brought Jinxworld and its associated titles including Powers, Torso, Jinx, and more to DC in 2017 in a deal that included an exclusive DC contract (which ended earlier in 2021), and runs on Superman, Action Comics, Legion of Super-Heroes, and more. Bendis also created the Wonder Comics 'pop-up' superhero imprint in his time at DC, which included titles such as Naomi, Young Justice, and Dial H for Hero. He's the current writer of Justice League.www.gamesradar.com
