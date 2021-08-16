Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez’s Attempt At Getting In Good With Ben Affleck’s Daughters!

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Ben Affleck wants for his birthday is a big, happy, blended family. Well, we assume that’s pretty high on his wishlist anyway. Considering Bennifer has been officially reunited for three months now — and Jennifer Lopez is apparently moving her family to Los Angeles so they can be together — it makes sense that the parents would want all their kids to get along. We’ve already seen the process happening, as Ben has hung out with Max and Emme Muñiz several times now, including a couple times with his own kids.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 6

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Jewelry#Mega Wenn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

Alex Rodriguez secretly likes Jennifer Lopez’s ex-Instagram fiancée’s post

Alex Rodriguez secretly likes Jennifer Lopez’s ex-Instagram fiancée’s post. Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday on Saturday, and Alex Rodriguez sent her some love. Jennifer Lopez’s sister, Lynda Lopez, celebrated her birthday by posting a selfie with her on Instagram and writing a long message expressing her love for the...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Pink-Diamond Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Worth Almost $12 Million Today

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance, bets are high for whether J Lo still has her pink 6.1-carat diamond engagement ring from 2002. After meeting and falling in love on the set of Gigli, Ben proposed to Jennifer with the Harry Winston sparkler that was then valued at $1.2 million and called one of the rarest stones in the world. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen. I still look at it and kind of marvel at it, you know?" Jen told Diane Sawyer during an interview. "He was like, 'I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'" According to her former publicist Rob Shuter, Jen has never returned the ring, reporting to Access Daily, "If things move forward with these two, gosh, she's already got the most beautiful ring I've seen."
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Her Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's ‘Serious’ Relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled relationship has become Hollywood's most all-in, public romance of the summer. As the two continue their European vacation in Italy this week, Entertainment Tonight got an update from a source about how Lopez and Affleck feel about each other now — and how their exes Marc Anthony (Lopez's ex-husband) and Jennifer Garner (Affleck's ex-wife) feel about their “serious” relationship.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Alex Rodriguez poses with the car he once gifted Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez sparked a frenzy on Instagram late Wednesday when he posted a photo of himself smiling as he leans on what appears to be the red Porsche he previously gifted to Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday. “I’m super down to earth,” he captioned the seemingly extremely pointed photo.
CelebritiesPosted by
whowhatwear

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Minidress Pretty Much Everyone Brings on Vacation

As you were probably made aware of this weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in Saint-Tropez celebrating her 52nd birthday. And I don't know about you, but I can't look away. I don't even care that they're trolling us or something (look it up)—in fact, I love it. But I digress. The point of this story is to tell you about the dress that J.Lo wore while out shopping in Monaco, so let's get to it.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez’s Best Moments With Twins Emme and Maximilian Over the Years: Photos

Twin time! Jennifer Lopez has given her social media followers adorable glimpses of her life with Emme and Maximilian since their arrival. The Grammy winner gave birth to her and Marc Anthony’s son and daughter in 2008, four years after marrying the “I Need to Know” singer. In 2008, Lopez exclusively told Us Weekly that the little ones were “very in tune with each other.”

Comments / 6

Community Policy