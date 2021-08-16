Cancel
Avengers celebrate 750 issues with a Multiversal fight against Doctor Doom and a new team of villains

By Chris Arrant
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
This November, Marvel will celebrate 750 issues of its Avengers comic book series - and 50 issues from current writer Jason Aaron - with a 96-page issue. Aaron's run on the title began back in May 2018 with the relaunch of the series - its eighth volume. And just as the series was launched coinciding with that year's Free Comic Book Day, the upcoming Avengers #50 will be using a reveal in August 14's Free Comic Book Day title Avengers/Hulk as a major new jumping-on point.

