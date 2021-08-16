Spencer Strider named Braves surging prospect by MLB.com

Well, we have reached the end…the last installment of the Talking 2021 Top 30 Braves prospects midseason update. Thanks again to all of our readers for supporting us this year and in years past. This is a big project and we wouldn’t do it except for all of the support we get from you guys. I also want to take another moment to thank my staff on the minor league side of the Talking Chop operation: Garrett Spain, Gaurav Vedak, Wayne Cavadi, and Matt Powers. These guys work their butts off constantly to cover the minors and I am thankful each day that I can lean on them to do what they do. You guys are the best.