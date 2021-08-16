Salzburg vs. Brondby odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Aug. 17 UEFA Champions League predictions
FC Salzburg will host Brondby in the first leg of the 2021 UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff round on Tuesday. This will be each team’s first Champions League qualifier this season as they got to bypass the early rounds due to their respective first-place finishes in last year’s domestic season. Tuesday will also mark the first-ever Champions League meeting between the Austrian powerhouse in Salzburg and the resurgent Brondby club from Denmark. Watch the match on Paramount+.blackchronicle.com
Comments / 0