Salzburg vs. Brondby odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Aug. 17 UEFA Champions League predictions

The Denver Broncos will meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason on Saturday afternoon from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Broncos will look to improve their record this season, last season was a disappointing one for them after they finished at 5-11. They will bring back Drew Luck but they also added Teddy Bridgewater to compete for that first-string QB spot this year. Meanwhile, the Vikings are coming off a 7-9 season that they will look to improve this year with many of their starters returning including Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, and of course Kirk Cousins.