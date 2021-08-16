NASCAR: Elliott finishes fourth at Indianapolis Road Course; fifth in playoff standings

Dawsonville native Chase Elliott finished fourth in the Indianapolis Road Course race on Sunday, Aug. 14. Chase Elliott started third in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Early in the race, he maintained his top-three position until the Hooters team pitted for four tires and fuel on lap 13. Elliott returned to the track in 13th and gained three positions to finish 10th when the segment ended on lap 15.