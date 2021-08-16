Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Ludacris says he’s a ‘pushover’ when it comes to his 4 daughters

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to So Mini Ways, Yahoo Life’s parenting series on the joys and challenges of childrearing. Speaking to Yahoo Life just days before announcing the July 28 birth of baby girl Chance Oyali Bridges, Ludacris didn’t let on that he’d already added a fourth daughter to his brood (“I’m going to be happy with whatever the universe brings me,” he said of the possibility of having his first son). But the rapper and actor also known as Chris Bridges couldn’t hide his “joy” at being a family man, gushing, “You never know how much love is possible.”

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ludacris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pushover#Apples#Yahoo Life#Lil Jif Project#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthesource.com

Ludacris and Wife Eudoxie Welcome New Daughter Chance Oyali Bridges

Ludacris is officially a father of four. Luda and his wife Eudoxie introduced their newborn daughter Chance Oyali Bridges on Wednesday. Chance is the fourth daughter of Ludacris, joining 6-year-old Cadence with Eudoxie, as well as Cai, 7, and Karma, 20. “The Movie ‘Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls’ starring Chris Bridges coming soon,” Luda wrote on Instagram.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Lil Scrappy And Bambi Welcome Another Baby Girl Into Their Beautiful Family

Love & Hip Hop couple Lil Scrappy and Adziz ‘Bambi’ Benson have welcomed their third child together, a baby girl over the July 24th weekend. The rapper headed to Instagram to share a photo of his wife and their new bundle of joy wearing matching safari print outfits. Scrappy shared that it only took Bambi 30 seconds to deliver their daughter, Cali Richardson, who was reportedly delivered at 1:45 am.
Family RelationshipsRogersville Review

Ludacris is a dad again

Ludacris has become a father for the fifth time. The rapper and his wife Eudoxie Bridges have confirmed the arrival of their newborn baby Chance Oyali Bridges, who is a younger sibling to their five-year-old daughter Cadence. Eudoxie wrote on Instagram: "Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early and...
Personal FinanceTODAY.com

Ludacris explains why his 6 and 7-year-old daughters have debit cards

Ludacris is raising his four daughters on a massive estate with a private lake and tennis courts. But the Atlanta-based rapper, whose real name Christopher Brian Bridges, is determined to keep his children humble. “I’m teaching them about money management,” he told TODAY Parents. “It’s important that they understand how...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Beyonce Reveals Her ‘Most Satisfying’ Moment as a Mom to Daughter Blue

Proud parenting moment! Beyoncé shared a sweet story about her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, in a rare interview published on Tuesday, August 10. “One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace,” the Grammy winner, 39, said in her Harper’s Bazaar cover story.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

Chris Brown Spends Time with His 2 Kids & Fans Are Surprised Son Aeko Is Already Walking

Chris Brown recently shared a rare picture of him with his two children, son Aeko and daughter Royalty. Many of his devotees were surprised at how quickly his son had grown. Chris Brown is arguably one of the most successful R&B singers today. His musical style has been called polyhedric, with his R&B being influenced by several other styles, primarily hip-hop and pop.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

“So beautiful”: Pregnant Cardi B Shares Sweet Video With Daughter

Cardi B (28) gives insights into her life as a mother! The rapper gave birth to her first child, daughter Kulture (3), three years ago. About a month ago, she announced that she was now expecting offspring together with her husband Offset (29) for the second time. Since then, she often shows her fans her ever-growing baby bump – sometimes even half naked! Now she shared a video of herself and her daughter, in which she also presented her huge baby ball.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Fetty Wap’s Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dies at Age 4

Tragedy has hit rapper Fetty Wap as his 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell has died, according to her mother. Turquoise Miami shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant,...
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Shannon Gives Birth, Shares Photos Of Second Baby Bentley Jameson

Mama June Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon-Efird has finally given birth to her second baby with husband Josh Efird. The 21-year-old reality star took to Instagram Wednesday to share a series of snaps taken after she safely delivered her son, Bentley Jameson. Two of them gave a close-up look at the newborn while the third shot featured Josh, 25, smiling while carrying the little bundle of joy.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Omarion & Apryl Jones' Daughter A'mei Is the Perfect Mix of Her Parents While Adorably Smiling in Pic with Mom

Omarion and Apryl Jones' daughter A'mei continues to blossom in front of the public, and each day she looks more and more like the perfect blend of her famous parents. Omarion and Apryl Jones welcomed their daughter A'mei into the world in 2016. The former partners are already parents to one child, a handsome boy named Megaa, that Jones gave birth in 2014.
CelebritiesKXLY

Fetty Wap’s daughter’s cause of death revealed

Fetty Wap’s daughter died of heart defect complications. The 30-year-old rapper’s four-year-old child Lauren Maxwell – whom he shared with US dancer Turquoise Miami – passed away on June 24 from “a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies”, TMZ reports. Lauren had suffered with a heart...

Comments / 0

Community Policy