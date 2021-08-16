Ludacris says he’s a ‘pushover’ when it comes to his 4 daughters

Welcome to So Mini Ways, Yahoo Life’s parenting series on the joys and challenges of childrearing. Speaking to Yahoo Life just days before announcing the July 28 birth of baby girl Chance Oyali Bridges, Ludacris didn’t let on that he’d already added a fourth daughter to his brood (“I’m going to be happy with whatever the universe brings me,” he said of the possibility of having his first son). But the rapper and actor also known as Chris Bridges couldn’t hide his “joy” at being a family man, gushing, “You never know how much love is possible.”