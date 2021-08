Today, Rep. Scott Peters (CA-52) released the following statement on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan:. “The events that have taken place over the last 72 hours are truly tragic and catastrophic. There’s a time and place to examine how we got this wrong – whether to withdraw completely after all of our investment of money and lives, and why we didn’t anticipate how quickly it would all fall apart. Right now, however, we must remain laser-focused on evacuating Americans and our allies out of Afghanistan unharmed. We must secure and reinforce access to the Kabul airport, fulfill our promise to our Afghani partners by evacuating them safely, and equip our State Department to respond to this deteriorating situation now. The world needs to know we stand by our allies.”