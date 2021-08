Georgia Southern will add East Georgia State College to its Statesboro campus in-time for the new year making it easier for students. In November 2018, East Georgia State College and Georgia Southern University announced that EGSC would move its campus into the Nessmith-Lane Continuing Education Building. Similarly, the functions of Continuing Education at Georgia Southern University will move to the EGSC campus on Highway 301 South. EGSC’s move to the Georgia Southern campus is scheduled to be complete by January 2022.