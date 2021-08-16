Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iOS 15 Lets You Turn Off Automatic Night Mode Switching on iPhone – Here’s How

By Ali Salman
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's Night Mode on its latest iPhone models is great as it intelligently lights up the environment with software. If you are in a darker environment, your iPhone will automatically shift to the Dark Mode and there is no toggle to switch it off. To be fair, there have been countless times when I personally wanted to take a darker aesthetic shot but the Night Mode got in the way. However, this is about to change with iOS 15 as you will be able to manually turn Night Mode off on your iPhone and keep it off.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone App#Ios App#The Automatic#Settings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

How Much Will the ‘iPhone 13’ Cost?

At this point, it’s fair to say that we know almost everything about this year’s upcoming iPhone lineup, from the specs to the overall design, but one piece of info that the rumour mill has been particularly quiet about this year is how much the new iPhone models are going to cost.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

iPhone 13 Pro Max - Apple’s Olympic-size mistake, but you'll still buy it

Let's do a short rewind before jumping into the iPhone 13 Pro Max chit-chat. It's late November 2020; you've received your iPhone 12 Pro Max, you set it up and start using it. You see, it's a big phone! But it's OK - that's what you wanted anyway. A week or two later, you start realizing that there's something else that makes it feel… different.
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Hard Reset Your iPhone and iPad

Sometimes your iPhone or iPad may start to act funny, such as running slow or freezing up. If this ever happens to you, there’s an easy solution that usually takes care of the problem right away. That solution is simply to perform a hard reset on your iPhone or iPad. Here we show you how to hard reset with and without a home button.
Technologywccftech.com

iPad 9 to Come Later This With Upgraded Chipset, Thinner Design

The final quarter of the year is almost upon us, and that certainly means customers wanting an affordable tablet will be waiting for the iPad 9 launch. According to a renowned report, the upcoming slate will not just sport an upgraded processor but a thinner design. Apple Likely to Use...
Cell Phonesmactrast.com

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.7 After Releasing iOS 14.7.1

Apple recently released iOS 14.7.1, and as is traditional, Apple has now stopped signing iOS 14.7, making downgrading to that version of iOS no longer possible. Apple last week released iOS 14.7.1, which provided the following fixes:. iOS 14.7.1 fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock...
Cell Phonescreativebloq.com

Hate the iPhone notch? You might love Apple's weird new patent

The notch is one of the most contentious aspects of today's iPhone designs. While it houses the all-important camera and Face ID tech, it's also seen as a blight on the supposedly all-screen design of contemporary models – and many are keen to see it disappear. But rather than remove it entirely, it seems Apple is exploring some inventive methods to minimise its impact.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Your iPhone may one day have a disappearing notch

The notch is expected to stick around for the iPhone 13 series, but a new patent suggests Apple is experimenting with ways it can get rid of the front-facing camera tech for future smartphones. A new patent spotted by Patently Apple shows a moving display that would be able to...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Distractify

How to Stop Your iPhone's Brightness From Changing Automatically

As Apple has continued to release new updates and versions of its iOS, there has been a litany of features added to iPhones to keep them appealing and make users' lives just a little bit easier. When iOS 14 rolled out, Apple implemented a green and orange dot on the status bar to inform users when an app was using their microphone or camera.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Google Maps dark mode is finally coming to iPhones

Google is constantly updating its apps on Android and iOS. Unfortunately, those updates don’t always arrive on both platforms at the same time. For example, Google added a dark theme in the Android app earlier this year, but it didn’t apply to the iOS app. It wasn’t clear when or if the addition would make its way to the iPhone, but on Tuesday, Google revealed a number of new features coming to Google Maps on iOS, and dark mode is on the list. Today’s Top Deal Amazon’s Echo Dot is flying off the shelves at just $35! Price: $34.99 You Save: $5.00 (13%) Buy Now According...
Technologyhowtogeek.com

6 New Apple Widgets Coming to iPhone and iPad in Fall 2021

Starting in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple is offering several new widgets for your Home Screen. Whether you want to find a lost device, call your favorite contact, or continue a recent game, these widgets let you do it all quickly. Table of Contents. Sleep Widget (iPhone Only) App...
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to change app icons on your iPhone

Apple's iPhone is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones around, but owners may find it hard to make their iPhone stand out in a sea of near-identical home screens. Thanks to iOS 14, however, Apple lets users create custom app icons so they can finally call their iPhone their own.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Maps gets a great new feature in iOS 15 that Apple never announced

Apple officially announced iOS 15 at WWDC back in June. It’s not quite as significant as iOS 14 was, but iOS 15 is packed with new features and improvements. One of those improvements is the redesign of the Maps app. Apple’s first-party navigation app has needed a refresh for quite some time. It’s mostly caught up with Google Maps in recent years, but it’s still not quite there. Thankfully, the new design looks to be a significant upgrade over the old look. Plus, Maps apparently has a few secret new features that Apple has yet to formally unveil. Today’s Top Deal Super-popular...
Cell PhonesCNET

Apple iOS 14.7: Everything to know about the latest iPhone update

Apple's iOS 14.7 arrived last month, and although it was a small update, it delivers a few handy new features like MagSafe battery pack support for the iPhone 12 and managing timers on your HomePod. Apple's previous update, iOS 14.5, came in April and brought the abilities to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, stop apps from tracking you for advertising purposes and choose from four Siri voices. The tech giant's next operating system update could be coming soon. Although the general release for iOS 15 isn't expected until the fall, you can check out the beta now.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

iPhone 13: New camera functions expected for professionals

A few weeks before the expected release date, new details about the iPhone 13 have been leaked. As the driving force behind the new generation of smartphones, Apple will, among other things, rely on camera updates that are also designed for professional use, such as the financial news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy