The New York Rangers have secured the services of their number one goalie, Igor Shesterkin, on a new four-year deal worth $22.6 million . His contract carries an annual average value of $5.66 million, an increase from the $925,000 he earned on the entry-level agreement that went into effect during the 2019-20 season. This new contract breaks a record held by Sergei Bobrovsky, who made $5.65 million on his second NHL contract as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets. (from ‘Rangers agree to historic contract with Igor Shesterkin,’ NY Post, 08/09/2021)