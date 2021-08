EA is currently running a top-secret Battlefield 2042 closed beta ahead of its October launch, with those lucky enough to gain entry having to agree to NDAs and embargoes. That hasn't stopped some participants from leaking information, however. Gameplay has been posted online over the past few days, and now a datamine may have uncovered what the secret new Hazard Zone mode could be. It's suggested the latest addition to the Battlefield series will play quite a lot like Escape from Tarvok and Hunt: Showdown.