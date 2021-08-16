College Fantasy Football Sleepers 2021: Potential breakouts, draft-day steals

You're not going to be very excited about the prospect of having any of the names on this list on your Fantasy Football roster. That's kind of the point. Nobody was excited about Tyler Boyd in 2018, DeVante Parker in 2019 or Corey Davis in 2020, despite the fact that they were young, recent high draft picks with paths to sizable roles on their respective teams. As Fantasy players, we tend to have a two-strike policy with young players -- we'll draft you (much lower) in year two if you flop, but you're on double secret probation at that point.