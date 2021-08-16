Cancel
Peoria, AZ

Governor’s Conference On Tourism honors Castle Hot Springs

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet against the Bradshaw Mountains, near the border of Peoria, is Castle Hot Springs — Arizona’s first luxury resort and wellness retreat established in 1896. As a travel industry leader since the late 19th century, Castle Hot Springs has reached yet another milestone — being awarded Best Arizona Cultural and Historic Preservation by Arizona Governor’s Conference on Tourism, recognizing the property’s contribution to the cultural and historic preservation of Arizona, and inspiring domestic and international visitation to the state.

