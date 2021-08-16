Cancel
UFC

Charles Oliveira open to future boxing match: "I want to test myself"

By Adam D Martin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira says he is open to a future boxing match, saying that “I want to test myself” in the ring. Oliveira is the best lightweight fighter in MMA right now and the UFC champion, so he has plenty of opponents to face in the Octagon — including UFC superstar Dustin Poirier — before he even thinks about making a move to boxing. But in a recent interview with AG Fight, Oliveira admitted that he is interested in making the move to the sport of boxing in the future. According to “Do Bronx,” he is intrigued by participating in a boxing match.

