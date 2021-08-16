Cancel
NFL

Podcast: Jets Beat Giants 12-7 in Preseason Opener

By John B
ganggreennation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets have proven once and for all that they are the greatest football team in New York. Well maybe not but they did beat the Giants 12-7 on Saturday night at MetLife Stadium. On today’s podcast we relive this glorious victory. The game was the preseason debut of Zach...

#The Jets#American Football#Jets Beat Giants
NFLchatsports.com

Big Blue View podcast - Previewing Giants vs. Jets

The New York Giants will finally retake the football field this weekend as they face off against the New York Jets in the teams first preseason games. We haven’t had a pre-season game since 2019, and this year’s slate of games is going to be different from any in recent memory. That’s because the NFL has trimmed the preseason schedule down to three weeks and expanded the regular season to a seventeen game schedule.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Giants Preseason Game

The Jets open the 2021 preseason on Saturday at MetLife Stadium against the Giants (7:30 p.m.). Below are ways to watch, listen and stream the first preseason game of 2021. New York Jets fans in the team's local TV market are able to watch the Green and White's preseason games via live stream on the Official Jets App and newyorkjets.com.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Jets-Giants preseason history: Best Snoopy Bowl moments

The Jets and Giants first met up in the preseason more than 50 years ago and have had plenty of exciting moments. Some of the highlights of what has come to be known as the Snoopy Bowl – the annual New York preseason showdown – are below:. Aug. 8, 2019:...
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets vs. Giants: TV, Online Streaming, NFL Network Replay, and More

The Jets open the preseason tonight against the New York Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm Eastern from MetLife Stadium. The game will be televised on WNBC 4 in New York, WNYT 13 in Albany, WSTM 3 in Syracuse, WFXV 33 in Utica, WICZ 40 in Binghamton, WETM 18 in Elmira, WWTI 50 in Watertown, WTIC 61 in Hartford, and WFFF 44 in Burlington (VT).
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets vs Giants Game Thread

It’s finally here. After an eventful offseason in which the New York Jets brought in all new coaches, offensive and defensive schemes, major free agent acquisitions, a new quarterback, and new weapons to help the new quarterback, we finally get to see a glimpse of what the all new Jets will look like going forward. A glimpse is all it will be, as Zach Wilson and the rest of the starters are unlikely to play much beyond the first quarter. Some veteran starters may be healthy scratches tonight, while others will be out injured. Most of the game will consist of a scrub bowl: Jets back of the roster guys versus Giants back of the roster guys. After halftime we’ll be seeing mostly players who will be gone by the regular season opener. Oh, the joys of preseason football!
NFLchatsports.com

Giants-Jets Preseason Week 1 Preview: Welcome to the NFL, Zach Wilson

Football is back and the fans are returning to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The Giants and Jets will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday night with the former serving as the home team. After a 2020 campaign in which we didn’t witness any exhibition matchups due to...
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants 53-man roster prediction after 12-7 loss to Jets

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver David Sills (84) is tackled by New York Jets cornerback Lamar Jackson (38) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports. Which NY Giants bubble players helped their cause in a fight...
NFLchatsports.com

NY Jets-Giants preseason Week 1 halftime report: 3 takeaways

At halftime in the annual preseason battle at MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets lead the New York Giants by a 3-0 score. RUSHING: Corey Clement: 5 carries, 32 yards, 1 lost fumble. RECEIVING: Davis Sills: 3 receptions, 49 yards. Zach Wilson Nails First Flight. After the hullabaloo of the...
