Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Northeast Highlands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHERN MORA COUNTIES THROUGH 100 PM MDT At 1233 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Watrous, or 15 miles east of Las Vegas, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Watrous and Valmora. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 353 and 366. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 9 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH