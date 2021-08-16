Rental car giant Enterprise to use Detroit 'smart parking' lab to test new technology

St. Louis technology startup Textel, which has developed texting software for contact centers, has expanded its C-suite with a new hire. Textel appointed Hans Heltzel to the newly created role of chief experience officer. Heltzel previously was senior vice president of worldwide professional services at Daly City, California-based Genesys, which provides technology for contact centers. Prior to that, he spent 15 years in various roles at Interactive Intelligence Group Inc., a publicly traded firm that was acquired in 2016 by Genesys.