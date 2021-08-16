Cancel
Detroit, MI

Rental car giant Enterprise to use Detroit 'smart parking' lab to test new technology

By Nathan Rubbelke
St. Louis Business Journal
 4 days ago
Rental car giant Enterprise Holdings will be the first organization to complete a pilot project in a new “smart parking” innovation lab opening next month in Detroit. The Clayton-based company’s innovation initiative will take place inside the Detroit Smart Parking Lab (DSPL), housed within a Detroit parking garage and designed to test automated parking and electric vehicle charging technologies.

Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis tech startup Textel expands C-suite with new hire

St. Louis technology startup Textel, which has developed texting software for contact centers, has expanded its C-suite with a new hire. Textel appointed Hans Heltzel to the newly created role of chief experience officer. Heltzel previously was senior vice president of worldwide professional services at Daly City, California-based Genesys, which provides technology for contact centers. Prior to that, he spent 15 years in various roles at Interactive Intelligence Group Inc., a publicly traded firm that was acquired in 2016 by Genesys.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis software startup Balto raises $37M to expand its tech for contact centers

St. Louis-based software startup Balto has raised $37.5 million in a Series B funding round it says will accelerate its rapid growth. New York-based investment firm Stripes, a new investor in Balto, led the financing. Another new investor in the round is RingCentral Ventures, the venture capital arm of Belmont, California-based telecom company RingCentral (NYSE: RNG). The financing also involved several existing investors, including St. Louis-based Cultivation Capital, Sierra Ventures, TIA Ventures, OCA Ventures, Stage Venture Partners, SaaS Venture Capital, Sandalphon Capital and Atreides Management.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis' largest manufacturers by revenue

Largest St. Louis manufacturers ranked by 2020 revenue. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies and company representatives through questionnaires and through company websites and SEC documents and could not be independently verified by the St. Louis Business Journal. This list includes manufacturing firms that are locally based,...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

How two St. Louis CEOs, both regional Entrepreneur of the Year winners, navigated their companies through Covid-19

Two St. Louis-area business leaders were recently named regional Entrepreneur of the Year winners by accounting giant EY. KNOWiNK founder Scott Leiendecker and BMC Enterprises Inc. CEO Nathan McKean were winners of the EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year Heartland Award. EY’s Heartland Award spotlights entrepreneurs from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

