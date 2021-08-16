Rental car giant Enterprise to use Detroit 'smart parking' lab to test new technology
Rental car giant Enterprise Holdings will be the first organization to complete a pilot project in a new “smart parking” innovation lab opening next month in Detroit. The Clayton-based company’s innovation initiative will take place inside the Detroit Smart Parking Lab (DSPL), housed within a Detroit parking garage and designed to test automated parking and electric vehicle charging technologies.www.bizjournals.com
