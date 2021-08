Toyota lifted the wraps off the all-new 2022 Land Cruiser back in June, but the Japanese automaker is already struggling to keep up with the huge demand. According to the Japanese publication Car Watch, new orders for the LC300 Land Cruiser have an estimated delivery time of at least one year. This delay also applies to orders that were placed after August 2. Toyota says the situation may change if production ramps up, but parts shortages have forced Toyota to suspend production of the Land Cruiser in Japan until August 6.