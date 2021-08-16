Activision Teases Full Reveal Of Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Ask any gamer to name a popular first-person shooter franchise, and Call of Duty is sure to come up. Has this series held up over the years? I would say that’s very debatable, as it has lost some devoted followers over the years. Thankfully, there are still legions of loyal fans out there who are still playing the games, largely due to the popularity of its multiplayer mode. If I’m being honest, I gave up on the multiplayer in Call of Duty years ago. It’s not that I didn’t like it, far from it. I appreciate how Treyarch and Sledgehammer keep adding in creative perks and modes in each game’s multiplayer, but I just stopped keeping up with it. And if I’m being even more honest, I stuck with these games for many years because of the story mode.