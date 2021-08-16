Activision Teases Full Reveal Of Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Activision announced today that they will be showing off the first footage of Call Of Duty: Vanguard this coming Thursday, August 19th. Much like they had previous done with Black Ops Cold War, the team over at Sledgehammer Games will be showing it off the the middle of Call Of Duty: Warzone as the reveal event will be live for those who are logged into the game at that point. Which is how they've been doing reveals for game content since the pandemic set in, considering that they can't do the major in-person events they were doing in the past. Here's the brief promo info they released for the event.bleedingcool.com
