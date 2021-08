Danbury's two week rolling average COVID-19 infection rate is 1.9 percent, up slightly from the week before at 1.6 percent. When it comes to municipalities being able to implement stronger masking requirements in indoor locations, Mayor Joe Cavo plans to keep the mask mandate at City Hall and not expand to an order for private businesses. But he is monitoring local COVID conditions and says if tighter restrictions are put in place, it should be done on a a regional level.