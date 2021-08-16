Poka Lambro Telephone Cooperative to Purchase Vexus Fiber Assets

JACKSON, Tenn. and SAN JOSE, Calif. — Aug. 17, 2021 — Jackson Energy Authority and Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) announced today that they have teamed up to launch JEA’s groundbreaking, fully hosted headend management and video streaming solution for cable, broadband and telecommunications providers. Powered by Harmonic’s VOS®360 cloud platform, JEA’s E+ Premier managed headend solution provides secure signal processing and delivery of MPEG-2, MPEG-4 and adaptive bit rate (ABR) signals to MVPDs for traditional multicast distribution, as well as for live and on-demand video streaming to subscribers. This solution enables operators to consolidate and economize existing headends, launch advanced streaming services quickly, reduce infrastructure costs, and generate new ad sales revenues that may not have been previously available. E+ Premier has been successfully deployed by several U.S. operators.
