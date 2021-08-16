Around the halls: The Taliban retakes Afghanistan
MADIHA AFZAL (@MadihaAfzal) David M. Rubenstein Fellow, Center for Middle East Policy and Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology:. This weekend saw a stunning tragedy unfold in Afghanistan, at a staggering speed and scale. Afghanistan’s cities, and ultimately Kabul, fell like dominoes to the Taliban. We have seen haunting images of Afghans flooding Kabul airport, desperate to leave their country, of planes taking off around them. These will endure.www.brookings.edu
Comments / 0