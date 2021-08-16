Cancel
Around the halls: The Taliban retakes Afghanistan

By Madiha Afzal
Brookings Institution
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADIHA AFZAL (@MadihaAfzal) David M. Rubenstein Fellow, Center for Middle East Policy and Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology:. This weekend saw a stunning tragedy unfold in Afghanistan, at a staggering speed and scale. Afghanistan’s cities, and ultimately Kabul, fell like dominoes to the Taliban. We have seen haunting images of Afghans flooding Kabul airport, desperate to leave their country, of planes taking off around them. These will endure.

AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

How the Taliban is funded: Where the militant group gets money and weapons

The swift Taliban military onslaught that saw the militant group take over the whole of Afghanistan in a matter of weeks revealed how wealthy it has become since the ousting of its regime in 2001.In the past two decades, the insurgents have run a state-like economy in the areas they controlled. They relied on various fundraising sources, such as drug trafficking and other criminal activities, extortion and taxes, charitable donations and foreign assistance.“The Taliban operates a classic ‘territory controlling’ financial model; in other words, it earns the bulk of its funds from the people and businesses in areas that...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
MilitaryVoice of America

Anti-Taliban Forces Retake Three Northern Afghan Districts

ISLAMABAD - Opposition fighters loyal to Afghanistan's ousted government on Friday retook three northern districts from the Taliban just days after the Islamist group reestablished its control over most of the country. Pro-Taliban social media accounts confirmed the military reversal in northern Baghlan province. They said at least 15 Taliban...
WorldParagould Daily Press

Aftermath of an Afghanistan debacle

In Afghanistan, the mission failure appears complete. The trillion-dollar project to plant Western democracy in a Muslim nation historically fabled for driving out imperial intruders has crashed and burned after 20 years, and the Taliban are suddenly back in power. After investing scores of billions in training and arming a...
U.S. PoliticsBrookings Institution

After Afghanistan, where next? Biden must show resoluteness

With the tragedy of Afghanistan’s collapse mitigated only by the relative lack of violence in the process of the Taliban takeover to date, the Biden administration faces a major foreign policy and strategic challenge. The decision to leave when we had a reasonably stable, if indefinite, presence of only 3,000 or so U.S. troops was a poor strategic calculation, since we already had dramatically downsized our presence in Afghanistan from the 100,000 troops of a decade ago, squaring the scale of our commitment with the magnitude of our interests.
PoliticsAOL Corp

Who are the Taliban today?

After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan some 25 years ago, Americans became accustomed to news of public executions, bans on everything from televisions to kite flying, and brutal repression of women. Now, just days after they retook the country, it has come as a surprise to many in...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

A kinder, gentler Taliban?

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. Bergen has reported from Afghanistan since 1993. His new book is, "The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden." The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
Worldfox35orlando.com

Nephew of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani discusses Taliban takeover

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani made a snap decision to flee the country last weekend, doing so without the assistance of U.S. officials as Taliban insurgents entered Kabul, a well-placed source who spoke to bodyguards at the presidential palace told Fox News on Tuesday. The source...
Middle EastBBC

Ashraf Ghani: Afghanistan's exiled president lands in UAE

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani has taken refuge in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf nation says. Mr Ghani left Afghanistan as the Taliban advanced on the capital city Kabul over the weekend. The UAE's foreign ministry said the country had welcomed Mr Ghani and his family on humanitarian grounds. In...
WorldNew York Post

Former Afghan President Karzai meets with Taliban

The Taliban met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai Wednesday to discuss setting up a government. Taliban commander Anas Haqqani, a senior leader of the Haqqani Network — a militant Taliban faction that overtook Kabul Sunday — sat down with the former leader. Karzai, the dominant political figure in Afghanistan...
Worldtheclevelandamerican.com

Ashraf Ghani says his goal is to stop “bloodshed” in Afghanistan

(CNN) – Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani released a video statement from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, saying his “main goal” for his country’s citizens was to keep the peace and prevent bloodshed. “My overall commitment to my countrymen is to avoid bloodshed and to ensure peace, stability...
Worldbuffalonynews.net

24/7 Coverage Of Reactions And Translations From The Middle East And Around The World To Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan Can Be Found On The MEMRI Trending Website

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) is now featuring on its Trending page dozens of reports and clips of leaders and terrorist groups reacting to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover of the country. These reactions - ranging from praise for the Taliban to condemnation of the U.S. withdrawal - are from the Arab world, South Asia, Iran, China, Russia, and elsewhere, and from jihadi groups including ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham, Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM), Tansiqat Al-Jihad, and others.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support of Afghan forces

(CNN) — The US military carried out two strikes against the Taliban overnight in support of Afghan forces in the Kandahar province, multiple defense officials said, targeting captured equipment. The military has retained the authority to carry out strikes in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)...
Aerospace & Defensecommunitynewscorp.com

How the Taliban could rule

The Taliban refrained from celebrating the return of their deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to Afghanistan as a triumphant media event. On Wednesday, there was initially only a shaky video of his arrival at Kandahar airport. The military plane that brought him to Afghanistan bore the lettering of the Qatar Gulf State Air Force. Mullah Baradar has headed the Taliban’s political office in the capital Doha since 2019 and has spoken to diplomats from around the world.
Westwood, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Local Vigil Held To Show Support For People Of Afghanistan As U.S. Troops Withdraw And Taliban Retakes Control

WESTWOOD (CBSLA) – A vigil was held in Westwood Tuesday night in a show of support for the people of Afghanistan, many of whom are threatened as the Taliban retakes control of the country while U.S. forces withdraw. Dozens of people turned out for the vigil to express how deeply emotional and personal the situation is in the embattled country. “It’s so hard because Taliban is danger,” Fahima Sarfaraz, who said she was an activist and advocate for women in Afghanistan when her face was doused with acid by Taliban fighters. Sarfaraz joined a group of Afghan immigrants and allies for the vigil...

