A Racine man was taken by Med-Flight with life-threatening injuries after a roll-over crash Sunday aftenroon in the town of Fayette. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:45 near County Highway G. According to the sheriff’s report, 31-year-old Julie Meyers of Darlington was driving west on Bond Road when she failed to stop at the intersection with County Highway G. Meyers lost control of the vehicle, which over-turned numerous times. A passenger in her vehicle – 34-year-old Douglas Rinden – was ejected during the crash. Rinden was flown to UW Hospital in Madison. Meyers was taken to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.