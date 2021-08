U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona knows something about the challenges that confront many students at Northampton Community College. The secretary, who visited NCC’s campus August 10 with U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, D-7th District, and PA Secretary of Education Noe Ortega, grew up in a housing project in Connecticut. His parents, who moved to the U.S. mainland from Puerto Rico, spoke Spanish in their home, forcing Cardona to learn English when he started attending elementary school.