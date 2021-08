When my congregation, Vine Street Christian Church in Nashville, moved to its current location in 1958, it kept its name. The building no longer stood on Vine Street (now Seventh Avenue North), but to the people, the name was much more than merely a reference to an address. Vine Street was their identity. The two syllables captured their history and their character as a community, committed to ecumenical and interfaith cooperation. Since its beginnings 1820, the congregation has met in buildings on Spring Street (now Church Street), Cherry Street (now Fourth Avenue North), and now for more than sixty years, on Harding Pike.