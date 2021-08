“Extraordinarily bad luck” led to a woman losing her life in a way that her family still can’t fully comprehend. The mother named Jackie was found lifeless at the age of 52 next to the oven door inside her house. At the time of the bizarre accident, Jackie’s nephew was staying with her and was first to find her dead. On the day of the incident in January 2021, the nephew had gone downstairs to find things going on normally inside Jackie’s home. Jackie had made him a bacon sandwich, and the nephew later went back upstairs to sleep.