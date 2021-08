Wall Street brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report sales of $363.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $355.00 million. Nutanix reported sales of $327.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.