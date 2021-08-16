Cancel
Field of Dreams: Michael Schur & Peacock Team for Series Adaptation

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're sure the following news is a complete coincidence and has nothing to do with the tremendous ratings and social media buzz that last week's "Field of Dreams" MLB game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox that took place on the field from the film (and kicked off with a great intro starring Kevin Costner). So with that in mind, Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to The Good Place creator Michael Schur's series adaptation of the popular 1989 sports fantasy film Field of Dreams. Written by Schur, the series will look to reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa, and magic that makes the movie as popular now as it's ever been.

