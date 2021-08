Beyonce has opened up about being so closed off when it comes to her personal life. She told Harper's Bazaar, “I’ve fought to protect my sanity and my privacy because the quality of my life depended on it. A lot of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust. Those who don’t know me and have never met me might interpret that as being closed off. Trust, the reason those folks don’t see certain things about me is because my Virgo a** does not want them to see it….It’s not because it doesn’t exist!”