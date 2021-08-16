Cancel
Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs man sentenced for firearm offense

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man was sentenced Thursday stemming from a firearm offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 30-year-old, Dylan Michael Joseph Hoffman was sentenced on Thursday for Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Hoffman was sentenced to 63 months in prison and will be followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Hoffman pleaded guilty to the offense in March of this year.

