Woman Killed By Truck Near Gopher’s Soccer Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman was struck and killed by a truck while walking near the Elizabeth Lyle Robbie soccer stadium in Falcon Heights Saturday evening.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriffs Office, a truck hit a parked car in turn striking a pedestrian. Police say the truck then performed a U-turn running over the victim a second time attempting to flee the scene.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene around 7 p.m. and helped transport the female victim to Regions Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police report the driver was taken into custody and had their blood drawn for testing.