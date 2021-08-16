Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

6 tempting reasons to buy a Google Pixel now: Unlimited Photo storage and more

By Brian Bennett
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you in need of a smartphone with Google Photos, Chrome, Gmail and Drive integration? If so, a Pixel might be the right choice for you. Google offers a few iterations of its Pixel phones with the Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4A and Pixel 5. A new version of Google's smartphone, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, is also on its way soon.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google Photos#Pixel 4a#Gmail#Verge#Google Fiber#Mvno#Wi Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Verizon
Related
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

How Much Will the ‘iPhone 13’ Cost?

At this point, it’s fair to say that we know almost everything about this year’s upcoming iPhone lineup, from the specs to the overall design, but one piece of info that the rumour mill has been particularly quiet about this year is how much the new iPhone models are going to cost.
NFLtechnewstoday.com

How to Know if Your Phone Is Hacked

Your phone is your digital identity. In today’s world, if a hacker gets access to your phone then they have full control over you. Your family, friends, photos, bank details. Everything. A remote hacker can trace your physical location using your phone and snoop in all of your conversations. You...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete these apps! Scanner, messaging and keyboard downloads are hiding malware

Having your phone infected with malware is no laughing matter. Unfortunately, several mobile applications have just been discovered that harbor the dangerous Joker malware. The name might sound familiar to you. Not because it is the villain in superhero flicks, but because we have written about the malware’s destruction before. It is one of the most prominent attacks that criminals use on victims.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

If you have this version of Android you will not be able to access Gmail, YouTube and other Google apps

Right now, the most current version of Google’s operating system for mobiles is Android 11, and in just 1 month Android 12 will arrive. But being the most widespread OS and with the hundreds of millions of smartphones in the world, they are literally millions of users and female users who use older versions of Android. And in fact, the extreme antiquity of some versions may come as a surprise.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 13: Everything you need to know about the next iPhone

It feels like the iPhone 12 only just came out, but the iPhone 13 may only be a few months away. The next-gen iPhone series probably won’t get a major redesign — that came with the iPhone 12. But it will bring refinements that users have been asking for for years. We’ve learned a ton about the next iPhone series over the past few months, thanks to all the leaks and rumors that have been coming out. In fact, we’ve seen leaks regarding the iPhone 13’s design, performance, display, camera, and more. At this point, we’re expecting four models, like on the...
InternetTechRepublic

How to clean up your Gmail inbox with this mass delete trick

Is your Gmail inbox filled to overflowing with emails you've already read? Want to mass delete them? Jack Wallen shows you how. I tend to collect email like some might collect Star Wars action figures. OK, that's not a perfect analogy because mostly I collect email because I think I might need it later, but never do. That generally equates to me having way too many emails sitting in my inbox, most of which I've read and don't need anymore.
TechnologyTom's Guide

How to know if someone blocked your number

It's a terrible feeling: You meet someone new, you hit it off really well, and you're texting back and forth a dozen times a day. But then the responses get fewer and farther between. Then they taper off entirely. And all you can do is wonder, "Did they block me?"
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

How to block spam calls on iOS and Android phones

It’s not just you: spam calls are more prevalent than ever, and more difficult to stop, too. Technological advances have made it near-impossible to escape robocalls. One center can make millions of calls a day — and they are generally profitable for scammers, so they’re not going away any time soon, either. People reported falling for scam calls between June 2020 and June 2021. The FTC says it takes spam calls seriously, but its resources for actually stopping them are…slim. “Just block ‘em and report ‘em” only goes so far without any actual recommendations. Like the common cold, fighting spam calls isn’t easy — but we can minimize their effects on our daily lives. We have some recommendations on how to best do so without losing your mind... Often the least expensive and pain-free spam-blocking methods are provided right through your provider. These apps are usually included in your plan at no charge, with premium services available for an upcharge. You can also report numbers that slip through, along with notes, or send all unknown callers straight to voicemail. It allows filtering by risk level; you can send potential spam calls to voicemail or terminate them altogether. If free offerings aren’t cutting it, there are plenty of other apps created to avoid robocalls. Hiya Hiya also has a remarkable reputation for blocking spam calls and focuses on reporting them so other users can avoid the same numbers in the future. It’s $3.99 per month as well, though you can also buy a yearly plan at a significant discount of $24.99. Download it on iOS or Android.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

iPhone 13 Pro Max - Apple’s Olympic-size mistake, but you'll still buy it

Let's do a short rewind before jumping into the iPhone 13 Pro Max chit-chat. It's late November 2020; you've received your iPhone 12 Pro Max, you set it up and start using it. You see, it's a big phone! But it's OK - that's what you wanted anyway. A week or two later, you start realizing that there's something else that makes it feel… different.
Cell Phoneslaptopschamp.com

How to Track Phone Location – Find easy any mobile device

Misplacing your phone is perhaps the most unfortunate thing that can happen to an individual. You can follow lost Android phone by:. Using the find my device highlight from Google. You need a Google account endorsed on your cell phone and location tracking empowered to follow your device when lost.
Cell Phonesabc27.com

Best Samsung Galaxy phones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Samsung is one of the most popular and innovative electronics manufacturers in the world, so it’s no wonder that the Samsung Galaxy is continuously rated as the best smartphone on the market. With its powerful Android operating system, high-tech camera...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically handing out Fitbit smartwatches today

Summer provides countless opportunities to catch up on your health and fitness regimen, or start a new one, and one of the best ways to get going is with these Fitbit deals. Right now, at Best Buy, they are practically giving away Fitbit smart watches: you can save $30 on a Fitbit Charge 4, save $30 on a Fitbit Versa 3, and save $70 on a Fitbit Sense. These incredible offers can not only save you money, they can help upgrade your fitness and help monitor your health. Save huge, and increase your wellness potential by a factor of fun, right now at Best Buy.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to see who's on your Wi-Fi network

Knowing how to see who's using your Wi-Fi helps you identify intruders who are "piggybacking" on your network and getting their internet for free. Not only can this unauthorized access slow down your connection, but it also poses a security risk if the Wi-Fi thief is also able to steal your personal data or infect your network with malware.

Comments / 0

Community Policy